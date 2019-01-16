Designer of 3-D-printed guns asks federal judge to reject New Jersey law

A Texas-based designer of 3-D-printed guns, which set off a national debate over the online publication of instructions to make the weapons, is asking a federal judge in Austin to reject a New Jersey law so it can resume doing business in the state.

Attorneys for Defense Distributed argued Tuesday for a temporary injunction against New Jersey, saying that providing online blueprints to create homemade guns – also known as “ghost guns” because they are untraceable and unregulated – is not unconstitutional.

“I can’t know how someone may use my work,” attorney Josh Blackman said.

3-D-PRINTED GUN BLUEPRINTS CAN BE DOWNLOADED, ENDING LENGTHY LEGAL BATTLE

The New Jersey law prohibiting “ghost guns” took effect in July. Defense Distributed filed a lawsuit against the state’s attorney general, Gurbir Grewal, as well as state officials from New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania and California.

3-D PRINTED GUN BAN EXTENDED BY JUDGE PENDING STATE CHALLENGE

Before a discussion on whether to invalidate the law continues, U.S. District Court judge Robert Pitman will decide whether he has the authority to hear the case from Texas, the Austin American-Statesman reported. Lawyers for the company argue the lawsuit was filed appropriately in Texas because the firm received a letter at its Austin offices ordering it to cease and desist from publishing gun-making instructions in New Jersey.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“If that’s all they have, which it is, there’s no jurisdiction here,” Casey Low, an Austin antitrust lawyer, who is representing the New Jersey attorney general, told the paper.