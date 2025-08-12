Popular weight-loss drugs linked to sudden vision loss, research suggests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New research has discovered certain weight-loss medications could be associated with an increased risk of serious eye conditions, and even vision loss.

Two studies, published in JAMA, analyzed how semaglutide and tirzepatide — which include popular drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound — impacted eye health in Americans with type 2 diabetes over a two-year period.

One study found a modest risk of developing non-arteritic anterior ischaemic optic neuropathy (NAOIN) – a rare eye condition that can lead to sudden vision loss due to lack of blood flow – in association with semaglutide and tirzepatide.

Out of more than 159,000 study participants with type 2 diabetes, 35 developed NAION, compared to 19 people in the comparison group.

The Ohio-based researchers also noted an increased risk of developing "other optic nerve disorders," identified in 93 patients.

Although the second study did not observe a "statistically significant difference" in NAION in GLP-1 drug users, there was a small increase in diabetic retinopathy, an eye disease that can damage the retina.

While individuals with type 2 diabetes on GLP-1s showed a modestly increased risk of diabetic retinopathy, the researchers concluded that fewer patients experienced sight-threatening complications from the disease.

"These findings suggest that all patients with type 2 diabetes treated with GLP-1 RAs, regardless of preexisting diabetic retinopathy, should be regularly screened and monitored for potential complications," the study authors concluded.

Sue Decotiis, M.D., a medical weight loss doctor in New York City, said she believes more studies are required to confirm the association between these drugs and vision loss, as these studies report some conflicting results.

"NAION is a rare condition of the optic nerve that, although serious, has not really been shown to be increased by these studies," Decotiis, who was not involved in the research, told Fox News Digital. "We need more studies for certain."

Diabetic patients already face a high incidence of eye disease related to blood flow and nerve damage, the expert noted.

"Eye complications are often directly related to the degree or lack thereof of diabetes control."

In most cases, GLP-1 drugs reduce the severity of type 2 diabetes, therefore reducing the incidence of eye diseases, Decotiis noted.

These drugs have also been shown to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, like hypertension, and to improve circulation, which can improve eye health.

For diabetics who are starting a GLP-1, Decotiis recommends having an exam done by an ophthalmologist and scheduling follow-up exams throughout treatment.

"We should take precaution with methodical ophthalmic care for diabetics on these drugs," Decotiis said. "However, let’s not throw the baby out with the bath water."

Novo Nordisk, maker of Ozempic and Wegovy, provided the following statement when contacted by Fox News Digital.

"Patient safety is a top priority for Novo Nordisk, and we take all reports about adverse events from the use of our medicines very seriously. NAION is a very rare eye disease, and it is not an adverse drug reaction for the marketed formulations of semaglutide (Ozempic, Rybelsus and Wegovy) as per the approved labels in the U.S."

"Novo Nordisk, on its part, has conducted an analysis across randomized controlled clinical trials with GLP-1 receptor agonists, including a blinded ophthalmologist evaluation to confirm NAION diagnoses. Our current assessment is that these data do not suggest a causal relationship between GLP-1 RA use and NAION events."