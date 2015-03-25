Stocks to Watch, July 17: Citigroup, UPS and Biopure

Among the companies whose shares are expected to see active trade in Monday's session are Citigroup Inc., United Parcel Service Inc. and Biopure Corp.

• NEW! FOXBusiness.com's Investing Center

Citigroup (C) is expected to report earnings per share for the second quarter of $1.06, according to analysts polled by Thomson First Call.

Commerce Bancorp Inc. (CBH) is expected to report second-quarter per-share income of 41 cents.

Digi International Inc. (DGII) is expected to report third-quarter earnings per share of 14 cents.

Eaton Corp. (ETN) is expected to report per-share income of $1.63 for the second quarter.

Fidelity Bankshares Inc. (FFFL) is expected to report earnings per share for the second quarter of 33 cents.

Grupo Televisa SA (TV) is expected to report seconds-quarter per-share income of 37 cents.

Harley-Davidson (HDI) is expected to report per-share income for the second quarter of 91 cents.

Innovex (INVX) is expected to post a per-share loss of 8 cents for the third quarter.

Marshall & Ilsley (MI) is expected to post per-share income of 78 cents for the second quarter.

Mattel (MAT) is expected to report per-share income for the second quarter of 4 cents.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) is expected to post a per-share loss of 72 cents for the second quarter.

Novartis Corp. (NVS) is expected to report earnings per share for the second quarter of 80 cents.

Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPDI) is expected to report second-quarter earnings per share of 29 cents.

Stanley Furniture (STLY) is expected to pots second-quarter per-share income of 31 cents.

Texas Regional Bancshares Inc. (TRBS) is expected to report earnings per share for the second quarter of 43 cents.

Universal Forest Products Inc. (UFPI) is expected to post per-share income for the second quarter of $1.38.

W.W. Grainger (GWW) is expected to report earnings per share of $1.02 for the second quarter.

Also expected to report quarterly results are Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS) , LSB Bancshares (LXBK) and Philips Electronics (PHG) .

Watch List

Biopure (BPUR) said it is "disappointed" that the Food and Drug Administration cancelled a meeting to consider a proposed clinical trial by the Navy of Biopure's investigational blood substitute.

Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) said it expects to complete its March quarterly filing within a couple of weeks. Brooks added that its internal investigation into past stock-option grants is "just about" complete.

Chevron Corp.'s (CVX) USA unit and USA Petroleum Corp. said Chevron will buy 122 USA Petroleum retail gasoline stations in California.

Electronic Data Systems Corp. (EDS) said it has been selected as a prime contractor for the Army's information technology enterprise solutions - 2 services contract. EDS is one of 11 companies who were awarded contracts under the 9-year, $20 billion indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica SA (ERJ) reported it delivered 36 aircraft in the second quarter.

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) said the board of its general partner has increased the second-quarter cash distribution 1.7% to 45.25 cents a unit from 44.5 cents a unit in the prior quarter. The distribution is payable Aug. 10 to unit holders as of July 31.

Isonics Corp. (ISON) said it received a letter on July 10 from the Nasdaq indicating that its share price for 30 consecutive days has closed below the minimum required for listing.

Mair Holdings Inc.'s (MAIR) Mesaba Aviation Inc. unit said the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Minnesota granted its motion to reject its contract with flight attendants, pilots and mechanics.

SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) reported higher selling and administrative expenses as fourth-quarter net income fell to $218,000, or 6 cents a share, from $915,000, or 24 cents a share, during the same period in the prior year.

UPS (UPS) said it has received a subpoena from the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice requesting records relating to an ongoing criminal investigation. The investigation relates to air-cargo-pricing practices.

• NEW! FOXBusiness.com's Investing Center