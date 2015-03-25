Pregnant Woman Stabs Another Expecting Mother to Death Outside Homeless Shelter

A pregnant woman stabbed another pregnant woman to death after a brawl at the homeless shelter where they were living, police said.

Shantelle Scruggs, 21, was arraigned Saturday on manslaughter charges in the killing of Barbara Santos, 26. Both women were eight months pregnant and lived at the Project ReDirect homeless shelter with about 20 other people.

Scruggs fought with Santos in another resident's bedroom about 10 p.m. Friday night and stabbed her in the chest, police said. Santos died at a nearby hospital about an hour later; attempts to save her baby were not successful.

Police did not say why the two women were fighting.

Telephone and e-mail messages left at Project ReDirect's offices weren't immediately returned Saturday.

The agency was founded in 1996 "to assist the rapidly growing population of young parents without a place to go home," according to its Web site.