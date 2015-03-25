Martha Stewart Denied Visa to Visit Britain

Martha Stewart was denied a visa to visit Britain due to her criminal record.

"She has engagements with English companies and business leaders and hopes this can be resolved so that she will be able to visit soon," Charles Koppelman, chairman of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, said in a statement.

Stewart, 66, was convicted in 2004 for lying to investigators about the sale of stock shares shortly before they fell sharply in value. She served five months at a women's prison in Alderson, W.Va., and was also sentenced to two years probation.

The "domestic diva" was planning to leave the U.S. in a few days for a trip to Britain that would include speaking at the Royal Academy and meeting with several leading figures in the fashion industry.

A spokesman for the U.K. Border Agency told the Daily Telegraph that they would not comment on individual cases, but instead upheld their policy of continuing to oppose "the entry to the U.K. of individuals where we believe their presence in the United Kingdom is not conducive to the public good or where they have been found guilty of serious criminal offenses abroad."

