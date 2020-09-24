Zlatan Ibrahimovic on contracting coronavirus: 'COVID had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic said Thursday he tested positive for the coronavirus a day after he tested negative for the illness.

The AC Milan star revealed his diagnosis in a cavalier manner.

“I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea,” he tweeted.

Ibrahimovic will miss Milan’s Europa League match on Thursday and the Serie A match on Sunday. He was a part of the group of players who underwent a second round of testing on Wednesday after Leo Duarte was found to have tested positive for the virus the previous day.

"Zlatan Ibrahimović has tested positive for COVID-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight’s game against Bodø/Glimt,” AC Milan said in a statement. “The club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home. All other team members and staff have tested negative.”

The superstar strike scored three goals in the club’s first two matches this season.

Ibrahimovic played an integral role in helping frontline workers in Italy deal with the coronavirus. He said in a video at the time, “And remember, if the virus don’t go to Zlatan, Zlatan goes to the virus.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.