Zetterberg, Red Wings ground punchless Flyers

Detroit, MI (SportsNetwork.com) - Henrik Zetterberg tallied twice in the third period, as the Detroit Red Wings got past the Philadelphia Flyers, 5-2, at Joe Louis Arena.

Pavel Datsyuk and Niklas Kronwall each posted a goal and two helpers for the Red Wings, who pumped in their first three power-play goals of the season and halted a two-game losing skid.

Daniel Alfredsson picked up three assists and Todd Bertuzzi added a score to back Jimmy Howard's 32-save performance.

"I thought we entered the zone pretty good, we moved the puck around quite a bit and most important thing, we shot the puck," Bertuzzi said.

Erik Gustafsson and Tye McGinn lit the lamp for the Flyers, who continued their early season slide with their fifth loss in six contests.

"You don't ever want to get comfortable with losing," Philadelphia head coach Craig Berube said. "But we played a solid game, a lot of urgency. We were competitive, but it wasn't enough."

Ray Emery was victimized for all four goals on 29 shots in his second start of the year.

Philadelphia, which has scored a franchise-low eight goals to start the season, received bad news at the outset. Club GM Paul Holmgren revealed that forward Scott Hartnell will miss 2-to-4 weeks with an upper-body injury and forward Vincent Lecavalier will be out one week with a lower-body issue.

Despite heavy pressure to start the third, the visitors couldn't get one past Howard.

On the same shift after two Flyers missed open nets, Braydon Coburn was sent off for holding and the Wings capitalized with their third power-play score of the contest on Datsyuk's backhander from the slot at 3:08.

McGinn made it a one-goal contest with 5:46 played, following up a Claude Giroux rebound and beating Howard from the left side.

Zetterberg, however, restored the Wings' two-goal edge by beating Emery with 6:12 remaining. He tallied once more inside the final minute of regulation into the empty net, as Emery was summoned to the bench for an extra attacker with more than two minutes to play.

Only 24 seconds into their first power play, the Wings went up 1-0 as Bertuzzi wrapped the puck around the right post and in with 7:13 played in the opening period.

Kronwall's hard wrister from the left circle zipped under the crossbar and gave Detroit a 2-0 edge with 8:52 remaining in the second period and seconds to go on a Luke Schenn holding penalty.

But Philly climbed within a goal just 34 seconds later, when Gustafsson's knuckler from the point eluded Howard.

Game Notes

The Flyers fell to 1-18-2 in Detroit, including two losses in the 1997 Stanley Cup Finals, since a 4-3 win on Nov. 4, 1988 ... To fill the roster spots, the Flyers recalled McGinn and Michael Raffl from Adirondack of the American Hockey League ... Kronwall's tally was his first since March 15 ... Prior to the contest, the Red Wings agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with first-round pick and forward Anthony Mantha.