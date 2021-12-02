Zac Stacy's ex-girlfriend, Kristin Evans, speaks out on alleged domestic violence incident

Kristin Evans, the ex-girlfriend of former NFL running back Zac Stacy and alleged victim of a horrific domestic violence incident, spoke out Thursday about the ordeal and what she’s been going through.

Evans appeared on "America’s Newsroom" alongside her attorney Thomas Feiter and told co-anchor Dana Perino she experienced incidents like the one captured on the released video before.

She also said that in that particular case she was trying to "de-escalate the situation."

A security video appeared to show Stacy, a 5-foot-9, 216-pound former NFL player, toss Evans into a television with their 5-month-old child strapped to a baby bouncy seat. The TV falls on Evans and nearly lands on the baby.

After he was arrested in Orlando, Stacy’s bond was set at $10,150. He was released from jail after posting bond and surrendering his passport.

Evans said she was unable to be at the initial hearing.

"I think I was more concerned for my safety rather than the bail set. It was more of the sanctions that were not in place that I felt I wasn’t safe," Evans told Perino of the initial hearing, adding that she also was fearful of possible retaliatory actions.

At the second hearing on Nov. 24, Stacy’s attorney Thomas Luka said the former running back planned to enter a mental health inpatient treatment center in Colorado starting Dec. 1 and that he planned to live at his mother’s home in Alabama between Thanksgiving and Dec. 1.

Orange County Circuit Judge Mark Blechman allowed Evans to be heard but said Stacy’s bond would not be increased. However, he did modify one condition and was barred from the state of Florida unless he has a court hearing there.

ALLEGED ZAC STACY ASSAULT VICTIM SAYS ABUSE BEGAN IN MAY, DIDN'T REPORT IT: 'I BELIEVED IT WAS MY FAULT’

Feiter said Thursday that Stacy was given a five-year restraining order.

"Yes, we did have that hearing yesterday and effectively Zac Stacy was adjudicated to be domestically violent toward Kristin Evans. So, that’s just an added layer of protection that we feel was beneficial for Kristin here as a victim, or survivor, of domestic violence," Feiter said.

When asked whether the law should be changed to help victims of domestic violence feel safer, Feiter said he believed the law has already changed and cited Marsy’s Law. According to Ballotpedia, Marsy’s Law "provides crime victims, their families, and their lawful representatives with specific rights, including a right to due process and to be treated with fairness and respect; a right to be free from intimidation, harassment, and abuse; a right to have the victim's welfare considered when setting bail; a right to proceedings free from unreasonable delay, among others."

Feiter added it was important for victims to have their voices heard and to be believed.

"Kristin Evans was the victim of a horrific, violent attack at the hands of an ex-NFL player. And even with that caught on video, her voice was effectively silenced and she was not heard at the initial appearance," he said. "He was even allowed to be released before she had her day in court. Fortunately, that was remedied by the presiding judge but we feel that’s a probably and that may be part of the systemic problem why women and victims and survivors of domestic violence don’t come forward. They need to know they will be respected and their voices will be heard."

As Evans courageously shares her story, she’s also committed to helping others as well. She told Perino she is working on getting victims the help they need.

"I think victims need to know they will be respected. I think the word is getting out on Marsy’s Law. If they don’t feel like they’re getting the help and support they need from the law enforcement community, they can now reach out to private attorneys to file motions on their behalf. They do have standing in courts now in Florida to file those kinds of motions and we will ensure and fight to make sure they’re believed and their stories and voices are heard."

Stacy, 30, is facing felony aggravated battery and criminal mischief charges and could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.