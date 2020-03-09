Youth hockey coach fired after ejection, scuffle with referee: report

A youth hockey coach in Massachusetts was fired following a mid-game shouting match with a referee that turned physical, a report said.



CANADIAN BOY, 8, WINS $200 WORTH OF CANNABIS PRODUCTS AT YOUTH HOCKEY TOURNAMENT

The alleged incident happened in a game between the 12-and-under teams of the Manchester Junior Monarchs and the Springfield Junior Pics at the Bog Ice Arena in Kingston, Mass., WCVB reported. The game was in the second period when a Monarchs coach, who was not identified, allegedly began banging on the door and shouting profanities at the referee, the report said.

The referee handed out a two-minute minor bench penalty against the team over a bench minor. However, the coach continued his alleged taunting and was ejected, the report said.

GEORGIA MAN TRANSPORTED HEROIN, METH IN KIDS' CANDY SENTENCED 151 MONTHS IN PRISON

Witnesses claimed the ejected coach walked onto the ice and spat in the referee's face. Video claims to show the referee pushing the coach, WCVB reported. Eugene Binda, the referee coordinator and the referee's nephew, claimed the official did it out of self-defense because he was being spat on.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The coach then allegedly punches the referee before the referee is tackled, the report said. The coach eventually was escorted off the ice by a fellow Monarchs coach, while the referee finished the game, WCVB reported. The coach is not currently facing criminal charges.