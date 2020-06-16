Young golfer, 5, nails hole in one at Florida course

A young golfer has been turning heads and is sure to gain more attention if he keeps hitting incredible shots.

William Kelly is only 5 years old and earlier this month he stunned golfers at The Bridges at Springtree Golf Club in Sunrise, Fla, when he nailed a hole in one.

“I hit a 7 iron,” the boy told WPLG-TV. “It took two bounces off the fairway and one bounce off the green, and then it hit the flag and then it went in.”

The youngster says he practices chipping and putting with his grandfather.

Mike Freglette, a golf coach, witnessed the boy’s shot. He told the station it was an “unbelievable moment.”

“Some people play golf their whole lives and never get a hole in one. He’s playing as good as a third (or) fourth grader. He’s got some natural talent," he said.

William’s father, Cody, told CBS Miami he was surprised when he heard the news.

“I didn’t know if I was being pranked or punked or something at the time I got the phone call. I couldn’t believe it,” Cody Kelly said.

William said he hopes to play a round of golf with Phil Mickelson one day.