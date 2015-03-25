Young and old have high hopes for the new PGA Tour season

Jeff Maggert is starting his 23rd season on the PGA Tour, and some things never change.

"The fun part about this week is that everyone is in a good mood," Maggert said Wednesday.

Much like spring training in baseball, the Sony Open is filled with optimism for players young and old as the first full-field event of the season. No one has more confidence than Dustin Johnson, coming off a season-opening win at the Tournament of Champions the day before on Maui.

Everyone else starts from scratch — even John Daly.

He has partial status from finishing in the top 150 on the money list for the first time in seven years and hopes to get in 20 tournaments.