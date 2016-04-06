Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published

You can win a round of mini-golf with Gronk by making Masters picks

By Cameron DaSilva | FoxSports
BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 4: Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski yells to fans during the New England Patriots victory parade on February 4, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 4: Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski yells to fans during the New England Patriots victory parade on February 4, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski and the Masters have almost nothing in common, but this week will change that. DraftKings is holding a contest for the Masters this year where the first-place finisher will win a trip for two to Boston for a round of mini-golf with Gronkowski.

All you have to do is put down $10 and pick six golfers. Sounds simple, right? Well, finishing No. 1 out of 10,000 people isn't a cake-walk, but there are still consolation prizes. Second place will get an autographed helmet, while the rest of the top-20 will get either an autographed jersey, football or photo of Gronk.

Here's a hint: pick Jason Day and you'll be pleased. He's one of the best bets this week at Augusta.