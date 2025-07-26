Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr rips Little League for suspending 12-year-old over bat flip celebration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Little League baseball player is getting major league support.

Marco Rocco, a 12-year-old player for Haddonfield Little League in New Jersey, was suspended from a state tournament this week after he flipped his bat in celebration following a home run during a game on July 16.

The suspension was overturned as the incident turned into a legal battle when his family sought an emergency temporary restraining order that would allow Marco to play in the state tournament beginning on Thursday.

A judge agreed, allowing Marco to play.

News of the controversial suspension reached MLB, and several players, including New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr., who was shocked by the disciplinary measures taken.

"I thought that was ridiculous. You’re going to suspend a kid for having fun?" the All-Star said. "Crazy."

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer agreed, adding that celebrations from opposing players never seemed to bother him.

"If it’s a game-changing homer, it’s fine. Even when I’m on the mound, it doesn’t irk me. It’s a human reaction, and it’s good for the game, just like a pitcher doing a fist pump after a big strikeout," the three-time Cy Young Award winner said.

"I side-eye someone if they hit a solo shot and their team is down 5-0. That doesn’t jive with me. I don’t like it when opponents or teammates do that. I feel the same way about Little Leaguers."

Little League released a statement after the judge’s decision, doubling down on its support of umpires.

"While we continue to follow any orders governed by the court of law, Little League is extremely disappointed that time, energy, and attention were diverted away from our volunteers and communities who are creating positive experiences for all players and families throughout the International Tournament," the statement read. "Trusted by parents and communities around the world, Little League holds the integrity of the game, respect for game officials, and sportsmanship of teams as core tenants of our program. We expect all players, coaches, volunteers, and staff to uphold these values at all times."

Marco competed against Elmora Little League in the first game of a four-team, double-elimination tournament on Thursday night. He went 0 for 2 as the team lost 10-0 in a game that was shortened because of the mercy rule.

He’ll compete again on Saturday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.