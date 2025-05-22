Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Yankees

Yankees rookie Jasson Dominguez etches name in MLB record books with dramatic walk-off homer

Dominguez's blast gave the Yankees a 4-3 comeback win over the Rangers

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 22 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Yankees rookie outfielder Jasson Dominguez hit a walk-off home run to give the team a 4-3 comeback win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. 

With one out and up 2-0 in the count, Dominguez clubbed a hanging slider from Rangers’ reliever Luke Jackson 398 feet into the second deck to give the Yankees the win. 

Dominguez’s home run did more than just win the game -- he also etched his name into the history books. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jasson Dominguez reacts

New York Yankees' Jasson Domínguez reacts after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

The 22-year-old is the first player in MLB history to achieve these four feats in a single month: hit three home runs in a game, hit a home run from both sides of the plate in a game, hit a grand slam, and hit a walk-off home run, according to OptaSTATS.

Earlier in the month against the Athletics, Dominguez became the youngest Yankees player to ever hit three home runs in a game. He became just the 16th player ever to have a three-home run game with at least one coming from each side of the plate. 

AARON JUDGE ON 326-FOOT HR, THE SHORTEST OF HIS CAREER: 'IT COUNTS THE SAME'

Yankees players celebrate

New York Yankees players react after winning a baseball game against the Texas Rangers on a walk-off home run hit by Jasson Domínguez, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

On the season, Dominguez has a .241 batting average with a .340 on-base percentage with six home runs and 22 RBI. 

The Yankees outfielder has especially turned it up in May, as he has hit .267 with an on-base percentage of .382, with four home runs in the month. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jasson Dominguez celebrates

New York Yankees' Jasson Domínguez, right, reacts with third base coach Luis Rojas, left, after Domínguez hit a walkoff home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

The American League East-leading Yankees have won three straight games and seven of their last nine games. 

The Yankees (29-19) are going for the three-game sweep of the Rangers (25-25) when they play at 12:35 p.m. ET on Thursday. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.