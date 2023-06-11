Expand / Collapse search
Yankees legendary broadcaster John Sterling bloodied after foul ball strikes him in booth

Red Sox slugger Justin Turner fouled one straight back, but Sterling wasn't ready

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
New York Yankees legendary radio play-by-play announcer John Sterling wasn’t prepared for a foul ball flying into his broadcast booth during the team’s game against the Red Sox on Saturday night.

In the bottom of the ninth, Justin Turner was the Red Sox’s last chance as Yankees reliever Clay Holmes had one out left to get with a 3-1 lead.

Holmes hung a slider at the top of the zone, but Turner wasn’t able to get on top of it and flied it back foul.

John Sterling at podium

New York Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling speaks during the team's 63rd Old-Timers' Day ceremony on July 19, 2009, at Yankee Stadium in New York City. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Sterling was in the midst of calling the foul ball when suddenly he had to react to it heading straight toward him.

He didn’t seem to be quick enough.

"Ow! Ow! Ow! It really hit me. I didn’t know it was coming back that far."

But being the veteran that he is behind the mic, the 84-year-old Sterling went right back into his call.

He eventually called Turner grounding out to end the game as the Yankees picked up their 38th win of the season and their first against their division rival in Boston.

John Sterling poses with World Series trophy

Yankees broadcaster John Sterling arrives at a screening of "2009 World Series Film: Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees" at Ziegfeld Theatre on November 23, 2009, in New York City. (Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images)

But he reportedly didn’t leave without proof that the foul ball struck him; The Athletic reported that the ball hit him in the head and caused "a little bit of blood" near his left eyebrow.

Sterling will be back in his usual seat at Yankee Stadium, though, for the final game of the series Sunday night.

"I’m not going on the IL," he told The Athletic.

John Sterling speaks

New York Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling emcees the Old-Timers' Day ceremony at Yankee Stadium on July 30, 2022, in New York City. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Sterling had just returned to the broadcast booth after missing 23 games due to bronchitis. That came after attending the graduation of his triplets.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.