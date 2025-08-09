Yankees legend Mariano Rivera injures Achilles at team's Old-Timers' Day game: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Legendary New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera reportedly injured an Achilles during the club's 77th Old-Timers' Day game Saturday, a team spokesperson told the New York Daily News.

Fellow former Yankees pitcher Rodger Clemens first revealed the injury in an interview during the WFAN broadcast of the Yankees game.

"It was a fun day until we just heard about Mariano. Mariano hurt his Achilles," Clemens said. "I think he's at the hospital now."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rivera produced one of the highlights from Saturday's Old-Timers' Day game when he came up to bat and hit a single off former teammate and fellow Yankees legend Andy Pettite.

Saturday's Old-Timers' Day commemorated the Yankees' 2000 World Series victory over the crosstown rival New York Mets. Rivera, Clemens and Pettite were all key players on that team.

Rivera became the first and only player to be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame unanimously when he was inducted in 2019.

ICHIRO SUZUKI 1 VOTE SHY OF BECOMING UNANIMOUS HALL OF FAMER, PROMPTING SOCIAL MEDIA UPROAR: 'MORONIC'

Rivera, 55, endorsed President Donald Trump during Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

"President Trump, he's my friend," Rivera said on WABC Radio’s "Sid & Friends." "I can't deny that. I will tell that to anyone. Before he was the president, he was my friend. Because of that, I'm going to vote for him."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump awarded Rivera the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019. Trump, a Yankees fan, praised Rivera as "maybe the greatest pitcher of all time."