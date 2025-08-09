Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees

Yankees legend Mariano Rivera injures Achilles at team's Old-Timers' Day game: report

Roger Clemens revealed the injury during WFAN broadcast, saying Rivera was taken to a hospital

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Legendary New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera reportedly injured an Achilles during the club's 77th Old-Timers' Day game Saturday, a team spokesperson told the New York Daily News.

Fellow former Yankees pitcher Rodger Clemens first revealed the injury in an interview during the WFAN broadcast of the Yankees game. 

"It was a fun day until we just heard about Mariano. Mariano hurt his Achilles," Clemens said. "I think he's at the hospital now." 

Mariano Rivera throws

Mariano Rivera  (Imagn)

Rivera produced one of the highlights from Saturday's Old-Timers' Day game when he came up to bat and hit a single off former teammate and fellow Yankees legend Andy Pettite. 

Saturday's Old-Timers' Day commemorated the Yankees' 2000 World Series victory over the crosstown rival New York Mets. Rivera, Clemens and Pettite were all key players on that team. 

Rivera became the first and only player to be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame unanimously when he was inducted in 2019. 

Marian Rivera receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Donald Trump, right, presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Mariano Rivera in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., Sept. 16, 2019.  (Andrew Harrer/Blomberg)

Rivera, 55, endorsed President Donald Trump during Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. 

"President Trump, he's my friend," Rivera said on WABC Radio’s "Sid & Friends." "I can't deny that. I will tell that to anyone. Before he was the president, he was my friend. Because of that, I'm going to vote for him."

Mariano Rivera and Donald Trump

Donald Trump gets ready to play catch with Mariano Rivera, the MLB Hall of Fame closer for the Yankees, during a Major League Baseball opening day event at the White House in Washington, D.C., July 23, 2020.  (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump awarded Rivera the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019. Trump, a Yankees fan, praised Rivera as "maybe the greatest pitcher of all time."

