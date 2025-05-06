Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Michigan Wolverines

Yankees legend Derek Jeter makes crucial life message hilarious in speech to Michigan graduates

Jeter used his own failure to explain why perseverance is essential in life

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Derek Jeter delivered the commencement speech at the University of Michigan Saturday and spoke about the importance of fighting through failure. 

The New York Yankees legend would’ve played baseball at Michigan, the state he called home in Kalamazoo, if he didn’t turn pro right away as a first-round pick in 1992. But he did attend classes at the university and has always showed his fandom for its teams over the years. 

Jeter, who received an honorary degree from Michigan, spoke to the hundreds of students graduating and used his own failure in his message to the class. 

Derek Jeter in Seattle

Derek Jeter before the 93rd MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park July 11, 2023, in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

"Failure is essential," he said. "If I can promise you one thing for certain, you will fail. The bigger the dream, the bigger the risk. But what’s the price if you don’t take the risk – if you don’t commit to the dream? You might end up overmatched, or maybe you won’t."

When Jeter decided to go pro, it wasn’t smooth sailing in the minor leagues. 

"I failed publicly, I failed miserably. There were days I literally cried because I was so bad. My first season as a professional, I made 56 errors. For the non-baseball fans, it’s hard to do intentionally," Jeter said, as the crowd burst into laughter. "And that’s also not funny."

Jeter’s fight through adversity worked out in the long run. 

Derek Jeter in December 2022

Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter during a news conference at Yankee Stadium Dec. 21, 2022, in the Bronx, N.Y. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

He made it to the big leagues in 1995, and the rest is history. Jeter put together a Hall of Fame career while becoming one of the most accomplished players for arguably the most storied franchise in American sports. 

But he wouldn’t have gotten there if he had let failures define who he was on the diamond. 

That’s the message he gave the Michigan students preparing for professional lives. 

Derek Jeter speaks in Cooperstown

Derek Jeter delivers his speech at his Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center Sept. 8, 2021, in Cooperstown, N.Y. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

"You, me, every one of us has to learn to deal with failure," Jeter said. "I wouldn’t have had the success without the failures. It’s your job to make sure that a speed bump doesn’t become a roadblock."

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.