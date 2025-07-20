Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees

Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr gets into shouting match with Braves' third base coach

Yankees came back to win the game, 12-9

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Atlanta Braves third base coach Eddie Perez had words with each other during the teams’ matchup on Saturday night.

The YES Network broadcast showed Chisholm yelling over toward the Braves’ dugout as he stood on third base in the top of the sixth inning. Chisholm appeared to be telling Perez to "cry about it." Perez appeared to signal that Chisholm was going to get hit in the head the next time the batting order came around.

Jazz Chisholm Jr vs Braves

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. on third base against the Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta, July 19, 2025. (Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

"I hope so," Chisholm replied.

The issue between Chisholm and Perez may have stemmed from the coach getting upset that the star infielder was giving Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe signals during his at-bat. Chisholm was standing at second base and started touching his chest within Volpe’s eyesight.

Perez told reporters after the game he saw Chisholm giving the signals and denied that he was threatening to have someone hit him in the head, rather he tried to tell him to "think," according to the New York Post.

Jazz Chisholm Jr reacts

New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. reacts after flying out in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

"I’m not entirely sure (what was going on)," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the game. "I know they were saying some things that will probably be looked at and should be."

Chisholm declined to comment.

The Yankees put together a comeback win after being down 7-2 heading into the sixth inning. New York came back to tie the game at eight apiece in the eighth inning. Then, Trent Grisham hit a go-ahead grand slam to push New York ahead in the ninth. It was Grisham’s 17th dinger of the year.

New York won the game 12-9.

Trent Grisham celebrates

New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham and second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. celebrate after a victory over the Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta on July 19, 2025. ( Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

New York improved to 54-44 on the year and Atlanta fell to 43-54.

