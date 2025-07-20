Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr gets into shouting match with Braves' third base coach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Atlanta Braves third base coach Eddie Perez had words with each other during the teams’ matchup on Saturday night.

The YES Network broadcast showed Chisholm yelling over toward the Braves’ dugout as he stood on third base in the top of the sixth inning. Chisholm appeared to be telling Perez to "cry about it." Perez appeared to signal that Chisholm was going to get hit in the head the next time the batting order came around.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I hope so," Chisholm replied.

The issue between Chisholm and Perez may have stemmed from the coach getting upset that the star infielder was giving Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe signals during his at-bat. Chisholm was standing at second base and started touching his chest within Volpe’s eyesight.

Perez told reporters after the game he saw Chisholm giving the signals and denied that he was threatening to have someone hit him in the head, rather he tried to tell him to "think," according to the New York Post.

MLB BROADCASTER CRACKS CHRIS MARTIN JOKE AMID COLDPLAY 'KISS CAM' DRAMA THAT LED TO CEO'S RESIGNATION

"I’m not entirely sure (what was going on)," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the game. "I know they were saying some things that will probably be looked at and should be."

Chisholm declined to comment.

The Yankees put together a comeback win after being down 7-2 heading into the sixth inning. New York came back to tie the game at eight apiece in the eighth inning. Then, Trent Grisham hit a go-ahead grand slam to push New York ahead in the ninth. It was Grisham’s 17th dinger of the year.

New York won the game 12-9.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York improved to 54-44 on the year and Atlanta fell to 43-54.