Yankees' Gleyber Torres off COVID-19 injured list, expected to play Wednesday

New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres is officially off the COVID-19 injured list and he will rejoin the team as early as Wednesday night when they take on the Texas Rangers.

Torres, who was cleared to return by the MLB/MLBPA joint committee, was one of eight members of the Yankees to test positive for the coronavirus even though he was fully vaccinated. According to MLB rules and regulations, any person who tests positive must quarantine for at least a week.

Torres was isolated in Tampa on May 11 when the Yankees were visiting American League East rival Tampa Bay Rays. Torres reportedly worked out in Tampa on Monday, and went through baseball activities on Tuesday before going to the airport to catch a plane to Texas.

Prior to Tuesday’s game against the Rangers, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Torres was headed to Texas, and they expected him to land at some point on Tuesday night.

Boone added that Torres will "potentially" play in Wednesday’s game.

In 33 games played, Torres has a .234 batting average with only one homer and 10 RBI. He will look to get back on track in his return to the team.