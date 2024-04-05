Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees

Yankees' Gleyber Torres continues on with batting practice moment 4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes

The Yankees were preparing for their home opener against Toronto

Paulina Dedaj
Published
Mother nature is trying her best to disrupt the New York Yankees.

New York City residents were rattled late Friday morning when a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck the east coast near Lebanon, New Jersey. Social media erupted with reports of feeling the effects of the earthquake, including in parts of Connecticut, Pennsylvania and other surrounding areas.

Fans outside Yankee Stadium

Fans walk to the stadium prior to the game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays during the home opener at Yankee Stadium on April 5, 2024, in New York City.  (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

But not far off in the Bronx, Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres was preparing for Friday’s home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays and seemed rather unaffected by what was going on. 

Torres, 27, continued on with batting practice when the earthquake struck, video from the MLB Network showed. Yankees manager Aaron Boone, a California native, seemed unfazed by it.

"I grew up in these things," he said, via MLB.com. "I thought it was the sound system, actually. Then I’m like, ‘No, that wasn’t the sound system.’ I felt that; just vibration under my feet. I’m used to it."

Fans were not yet allowed in Yankee Stadium as of the time of the earthquake. 

Gleyber Torres batting practice

Gleyber Torres, #25 of the New York Yankees, takes batting practice prior to the game between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Houston, Texas. (Michael Starghill/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time this week that the Yankees have been impacted by strange occurrences in nature. 

On Thursday, the Yankees announced that Monday’s game against the Miami Marlins would be delayed by four hours because of the timing of the total solar eclipse. 

"After reconsidering the challenges of playing through Monday’s solar eclipse, including potential in-game delays, Major League Baseball and the Yankees have rescheduled the start time of the Yankees-Marlins game on April 8 at Yankee Stadium from 2:05 p.m. to 6:05 p.m.," the team said in a statement.

Yankees fan watches an eclipse

A man wearing a New York Yankees baseball cap holds special glasses to view the solar eclipse August 21, 2017, in Bryant Park, New York. (DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

Friday’s earthquake was estimated to have been felt by more than 42 million people. A 2.0 magnitude aftershock was recorded not far from Bedminster, N.J. nearly an hour later.

Fox News’ Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.