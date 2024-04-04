Total solar eclipse pushes Yankees-Marlins start time back four hours

A total solar eclipse is set to take place across a large swath of the United States on Monday, and it has affected the start of the New York Yankees’ game against the Miami Marlins.

The Yankees and Marlins were set to start their game Monday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. ET, but the start of the game has been pushed back to 6:05 p.m. ET.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"After reconsidering the challenges of playing through Monday’s solar eclipse, including potential in-game delays, Major League Baseball and the Yankees have rescheduled the start time of the Yankees-Marlins game on April 8 at Yankee Stadium from 2:05 p.m. to 6:05 p.m.," the team said in a statement.

The first 15,000 fans who enter the ballpark will receive a special Yankees Solar Eclipse T-shirt, the team said.

HALL OF FAMER DAVE WINFIELD KNOWS WHY JUAN SOTO IS OFF TO STRONG START WITH YANKEES: 'IT'S NOT ALL ON HIM'

New York got off to a hot start, going 6-1 on the road against the Houston Astros and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Marlins dropped to 0-8 on the season after their latest loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

The moon will pass between the Earth and the sun, which will temporarily block light from the sun. Residents in the Midwest, eastern Mexico and some of eastern Canada will see a total eclipse.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Those who want to view the eclipse are urged to wear proper glasses.