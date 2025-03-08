Yankees' Gerrit Cole to undergo diagnostic testing on pitching elbow after soreness: report

The New York Yankees received some alarming news on Friday night.

Star pitcher Gerrit Cole is scheduled to undergo diagnostic tests on his pitching elbow over the next couple of days, according to MLB Network.

The news comes after Cole struggled in his spring training starts against the Minnesota Twins, where the 34-year-old gave up six runs over 2.2 innings of work.

Cole said his arm felt good during the start but worsened.

"As I got home, it continued to get more and more sore," Cole said, via the NY Post on Saturday. "Something wasn’t right."

Cole also had an injury scare last season during spring training, and was shut down due to what was later diagnosed as nerve irritation in his elbow.

The six-time All-Star didn’t make his first start until June 19 last season, due to an injury. Last season in his injury-shortened campaign, Cole was 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 17 regular-season starts.

In the Yankees' run to the World Series, Cole was sensational in the playoffs. The Yankees’ ace was 1-0 and had a 2.17 ERA across five starts in the postseason.

Cole said he changed his offseason routine to help mitigate the risk of another injury.

"We came up with a plan to mitigate the risks, and I executed it," Cole said.

"I felt the best I had in some time leading up (to the last start)."

Cole said he has an "initial idea" of what the injury is but is "concerned," calling the soreness he experienced "alarming" and that it was tough to sleep.

The 2023 AL Cy Young winner is not the only Yankees pitcher to be sidelined by injury, as Luis Gil suffered a high-grade lat strain.

Gil is expected to be shut down for six weeks as he recovers from his injury.

Without Cole and Gil, the Yankees’ starting rotation is now comprised of Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt and Marcus Stroman, with prospect Will Warren among those competing for the fifth spot in the rotation.

