Mets' Nate Fisher makes debut after working at Omaha bank last year: 'This is my dream'

Nate Fisher made his debut for the New York Mets on Sunday, and it was a long time journey to get onto the bump of a major league game.

Fisher was a standout pitcher at Nebraska from 2015 to 2019 before he bounced around affiliates in the Seattle Mariners organization. He played in four separate leagues in 2021 before finding himself in the Mets’ farm system this season. The 2020 season is when things for iffy for Fisher.

The 2020 minor league season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fisher went to work at a bank in his hometown of Omaha and worked there until June 2021 when he re-joined the Mariners. He worked his way up through the Mets’ organization this season before getting the call-up.

"It's pretty surreal right now. I'm so thankful and so blessed for the opportunity. It hasn't even sunk in yet," he said after the Mets’ win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

He pitched in three innings and allowed one hit, striking out one and walking two. His three innings of work saved the Mets from losing any more ground after Jose Butto allowed seven runs on nine hits in four innings.

"This is my dream," Fisher said.

Mark Canha, who hit two home runs, including the go-ahead off David Robertson in the ninth inning, said after the game he wasn’t even sure who was pitching for the team.

"I didn’t even know who this guy was when he came into the game today," Canha said.

New York won 10-9 and moved to 79-44 on the season. The Phillies fell to 66-55.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.