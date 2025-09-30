Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay calls out subset of Mets fans after team's late-season collapse, playoff miss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There were lofty expectations attached to the New York Mets entering this season. But a 5-5 record over the final 10 games of the regular season, coupled with a less-than-stellar September as a whole, ended with the Mets falling short of the playoffs.

Amid the Mets' misfortunes, Michael Kay, a radio host and play-by-play announcer for the New York Yankees, decided to weigh in.

Kay used the opportunity to point the finger at the way some fans behaved during different periods of the offseason and into the regular season.

"Again, every Met fan out there, I feel for you. I do. And I don’t rejoice in your pain at all, but it’s that vicious, angry subset of Mets fans that weren’t hugged by their parents, who didn’t have any love in their family and they love to pass along hate; derisive, nasty, those I don’t feel sorry for," the broadcaster said on "The Michael Kay Show."

"Let me tell you a little secret: I feel glee about your pain today because you deserve it. The way you tried to make my life a living hell by all those Juan Soto tweets, when you know that I never even said the stuff you’re accusing of me saying, but you needed something to hang on the rim about and said, ‘Let’s pick the guy who announces Yankees games and is also accessible on the radio show, let’s do it to him.’

"But now, I’m the one who’s laughing at you because you couldn’t beat out the Cincinnati Reds with a $110 million payroll. You added the great Juan Soto to a team that went to Game 6 of the NLCS and you didn’t make the playoffs the next year. How do you wrap your mind around that?"

Kay later clarified that the entire Mets fan base was not the target of his ire. Instead, he highlighted fans who took aim at the Yankees after the Pinstripes failed to retain Juan Soto.

During one of the Yankees-Mets famed "Subway Series," Kay reported — citing sources within both the Yankees and Mets — that Soto was "very, very glum around the clubhouse." Kay said he received backlash following his report.

"I got a lot of Mets friends. They’re devastated today. How could you not be?" Kay said. "This team systematically rips your heart out. And those are the people I genuinely for. I really feel for them. The people that I don’t feel for, the people that made me think that it might be fun today to come on today at 1 o’clock and just giggle for two hours. You know who you are. You’re the creeps that couldn’t let good enough be. You’re the ones, ‘We’re big brother now.’ You’re the ones who kept sending those tweets out to me, ‘Juan Soto looks happy now.’ How dumb do you feel? How chagrined are you? Are you embarrassed?

"Because this was going to be a dawning of a new era. The Yankees were going away. When they went 20-31 over those 51 games, you were rejoicing. ‘I don’t think the Yankees can make the playoffs. See, they couldn’t do it with their Plan B.’ Plan B worked. Your Plan A didn’t. You signed the best free agent available in a long time. One of the best players ever to become a free agent, just a smidge behind Alex (Rodriguez) … that’s how valuable Juan Soto is, and you still felt flat on your face."

Soto finished his first season in Queens with 43 home runs, 105 RBIs and 38 stolen bases.

While the Mets front office begins to strategize on how to improve in 2026, the Yankees open a wild-card playoff series with the Boston Red Sox Tuesday evening.

