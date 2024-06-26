Yankees announcer Michael Kay takes issue with Mets' network considering itself 'best booth' in MLB

The Subway Series rivalry has extended to the broadcast teams.

The New York Yankees and Mets are finishing up a two-game set at Citi Field Wednesday, and it's the hottest ticket in New York.

The rivalry officially began in 1997, when interleague play started, and the two teams faced off in 2000, bringing it to a new level.

Two years after that, the YES Network (Yankees Entertainment and Sports) was born, while SNY (SportsNet New York) became the broadcast home of the Mets when it was founded in 2006.

The SNY baseball booth of Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez is widely regarded as one of the best in the sport, and they advertise it that way.

Kay disagrees.

"I think our booth is the best booth in baseball. … I’ll take [Paul] O’Neill, [David] Cone and me over Gar, Ron and Keith. I would. I mean, they’re great, but so is our booth. The way you want people to watch is to say, ‘Join the best booth in baseball?’ I’m sorry, I think we’re the best booth in baseball," Kay said on his radio show Tuesday afternoon.

SNY's "best booth in baseball" ad ran on his own radio show, and Kay was not afraid to go after upper management.

"I think they should feel that way. And I feel that way [about the YES booth]. But you also have to be somewhat out of a mindset of being completely clueless to run that on ‘The Michael Kay Show,'" he said.

"Does it make sense for them to have the host of the show retort what they said? And I’m a big fan of Gary, Ron and Keith. I think they do a great job. But to say ‘best booth in baseball’ when one of the hosts of the show that you’re running it on is in the other booth."

Kay has been calling Yankee games since 1992, spending his first 10 years on the radio before jumping to television. Cohen has been the voice of the Mets since 1989 and has called some college basketball.

