Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Yankees

Yankees acquisition Cody Bellinger's fiancée was once linked to new teammate Giancarlo Stanton

The Yankees reportedly acquired Bellinger from the Cubs

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 17 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Cody Bellinger was traded to the New York Yankees from the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, as the 2019 National League MVP will look to add power to the lineup.

The trade comes with an interesting twist.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cody Bellinger and Chase Carter at Fanatics event

Cody Bellinger and Chase Carter attend the Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Feb. 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. (JC Olivera/WireImage)

Bellinger’s fiancée is Maxim magazine and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Chase Carter. The two have two daughters together and announced their engagement in 2023. MLB fans quickly noticed that Carter also dated Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton at one time.

The New York Post noted in 2018 that Stanton and Carter were spotted together in the Bahamas and that she posted a video on her Instagram Stories of the two running into the water together. They reportedly met at a softball charity event.

Carter was also in attendance as the Yankees defeated the Minnesota Twins in the 2019 American League Division Series.

EIGHT MLB BURNING QUESTIONS/PREDICTIONS POST-WINTER MEETINGS

Chase Carter in 2018

Chase Carter attends CC Sabathia's PitCChIn Foundation Celebrity Softball Game at Yankee Stadium on June 28, 2018 in New York City. (Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images)

Bellinger and Carter were then spotted together in 2020, and the relationship appeared to blossom from there.

Carter, who is from the Bahamas, started to model when she was 13 and has worked with Victoria’s Secret Pink, Maybelline New York, Urban Outfitters and others, according to People.

She also noted in an interview with Maxim she is a bit of a sports enthusiast and was at one point a highly touted javelin thrower in the Bahamas because she was the only one.

Cody Bellinger in the dugout

Chicago Cubs right fielder Cody Bellinger, #24, is greeted in the dugout after hitting a 3-run home run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Sep 11, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For Stanton, Page Six reported in May he was linked to hospitality worker Asiana Jayd Hung-Barnes.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.