Yankees' Aaron Judge joins elite club in MLB history with 50th home run

If two intentional walks in a row did not prove that New York Yankees’ All-Star Aaron Judge is the most feared hitter in baseball right now, what he did when he was finally allowed to hit should have clarified that point.

Judge sent a slider from Los Angeles Angels right-hander Ryan Tepera over the left-center field wall at Angel Stadium for his 50th home run, and in doing so, became the 10th player in MLB history to tally multiple 50-home run seasons.

During his rookie season in 2017, when he was named Rookie of the Year, Judge hit 52 homers, setting a rookie record that Mets first baseman Pete Alonso would break two years later.

The 434-foot bomb, a no doubter off the bat that sent a sold-out crowd in a frenzy, made Judge the third Yankee to ever accomplish the feat. He joins famed sluggers Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle in Yankees lure during a season that has a trajectory to break more franchise records.

The most home runs hit in a single season by a Yankee was Roger Maris, who famously hit 61 round-trippers in 1961. With 33 games left to play, Judge needs 12 home runs to break the long-standing total.

Judge has consistently been playing like an MVP all season, which is why many believe the record is obtainable. He is currently on pace to hit 63 home runs, granted he plays every remaining game.

Record or not, Judge did not end the night the way he wanted. The Yankees lost, 4-3, to a 55-73 Angels team heading into the night. They lost their previous two games to an even worse Oakland Athletics team, splitting their four-game series before making the trek to Anaheim.

Shohei Ohtani, the Angels’ MVP dual threat, mashed a two-run homer that ended up being the difference in this one.

"It’s just another number," Judge said via ESPN. "It’s great, but I’m kind of upset we lost. It’s a close game we could’ve won."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone shed a little more light than Judge on the accomplishment.

"It’s 50, and it’s August," he said. "It’s hard to wrap your mind around just how incredible of a season he’s had to this point."

To Judge’s point, the Yankees do have 17 losses in the month of August, as their once giant lead in the AL East has diminished to seven games. They still have two games left to play with the Angels before heading to Tampa Bay to face the team seven games back, the Rays.

"We can talk about numbers and all that kind of stuff when the season’s over with. We can review it. But for right now, most important thing for me is getting some wins," Judge said.