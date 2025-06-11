Yankees' Aaron Judge blasts monster home run that nearly leaves stadium in win over Royals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge tested the limits of Kauffman Stadium with a gargantuan blast in the team’s 10-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

Judge, 33, hit his longest home run of the season in the first inning off of Royals’ starting pitcher Noah Cameron.

Judge was up 2-0 in the count with a man on first base and one out. Cameron’s 2-0 pitch was a 94 MPH fastball on the inside part of the strike zone that Judge turned on and demolished.

The Yankees’ captain hit the ball 117.9 MPH and sent it 469 feet. The ball landed on top of the Royals Hall of Fame in left field.

Judge’s 24th home run of the season was the third-longest home run in Major League Baseball this season and tied for the third-hardest-hit home run of the season.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone made sure he was in a good position to see where Judge’s deep drive finally landed.

"I made sure to jump up and get a good spot where I could really watch it," Boone said postgame with a smile. "I mean, I was under control. Poised. I was in a good spot to really watch it. That was evaporated."

As for Judge, he was content that the first-inning home run put a pair of runs on the scoreboard for the Yankees.

"Just glad to get the two runs," Judge said, when asked whether he took a moment to marvel at his latest long ball. "There's no time. It's on to the next. You do something, you enjoy it for a moment, and then you're on to the next."

Judge is in the midst of another American League MVP campaign, as the two-time AL MVP has a league-best .396 batting average to go along with his 24 home runs and 58 RBI.

The six-time All-Star also leads the big leagues in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, hits and total bases.

Yet despite his incredible start to the season, Boone is still waiting for Judge to get "catch fire" at the plate.

"If he keeps ascending from here, I won't be surprised," Boone said. "The most amazing part of it is I feel like he's just playing well. I don't feel like he's been on fire at any point. That's what is amazing about it. He's out there playing well. Getting his hits, doing his thing. But in a lot of ways, I'm honestly waiting for him to catch fire. That's when it gets really scary."

"He's playing in a different league," Boone added with another smile. "He needs to get called up."

Judge ended the day going 2 for 5 at the plate, as he added an RBI single in the sixth inning.

Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried pitched seven innings of two-run ball while catcher Austin Wells had five RBIs in the win.

The Yankees (40-25) and Royals (34-33) play the second game of their three-game series on Wednesday at 7:40 p.m. ET.

