New York Yankees
Yankees’ Aaron Boone tossed again, earning fourth ejection of season and third in 10 games

Boone was ejected during the 3rd inning against the Orioles

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been fired up to start the 2023 Major League Baseball season. 

Boone was ejected during the third inning of Thursday’s matchup against the Baltimore Orioles, the fourth ejection for the season for Boone and the third in the past 10 games. 

Aaron Boone argues with an umpire

Home plate umpire Edwin Moscoso, right, talks to New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone as Boone is restrained after being ejected during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The sixth-year manager was tossed during the third inning for arguing balls and strikes, getting into it with home-plate umpire Edwin Moscoso. 

Boone was upset with a few calls he felt were missed with Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt on the mound. 

The video shows Boone holding up four fingers when arguing with the umpires, signaling he felt four calls were missed. 

Despite his anger toward Moscoso, Boone would not advocate for MLB to use robot umpires

"Clearly he shouldn't have had to throw almost 30 pitches in that first inning," Boone said. "But, no, I'm not advocating for the robo. I think these guys do for the most part a great job and work really hard at it. When you're playing for a lot, there's going to be some issues from time to time, as simple as that."

Aaron Boone yells at an umpire

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone argues with first base umpire Chris Guccione after he was ejected from a game against the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning at Yankee Stadium on May 25, 2023 in Bronx, New York. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Boone said he did not appreciate Moscoso walking away from him while he was pleading his case. 

"I should not have been thrown out of that game." Boone said. "I was very calm, didn't do much at all. And then Gucc was holding me back and just telling me - so I didn't need to be restrained. The dismissive attitude in walking away, I took exception to."

The Yankees went on to lose the game, and the series, to the Orioles on Thursday, falling 3-1. 

Schmidt got the loss, going five innings, and allowed one earned run on five hits. 

Aaron Boone argues with umpires

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, left, argues with umpire Chris Guccione, right, after Boone was ejected during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

He made sure to note how the team appreciates Boone’s support after his fourth ejection of the young season. 

"I made an emphasis to thank him," Schmidt said, according to MLB.com. "We’re going to war out there as ballplayers. We’re fighting tooth and nail out there. And to see your manager out there fighting tooth and nail for you as well, it’s a good feeling. I know he’s always going to have our backs, and you saw that tonight."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

