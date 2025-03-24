Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees

Yankees' Aaron Boone shares sorrow over death of Brett Gardner's teen son: 'Very tough news'

The Gardner family announced Miller's death on Sunday

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacted on Sunday to the heartbreaking revelation Brett Gardner and his wife, Jessica, made about their youngest son, Miller.

Miller Gardner died after falling ill while on vacation with his family, the Gardner family said in a statement released through the Yankees. Details about where the Gardner family vacationed and what Miller died from were unclear.

Brett Gardner talks to Aaron Boone

New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner, #11, and manager Aaron Boone, #17, talk during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Sept. 24, 2019. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

"We talk about being family all the time and even though Brett’s been gone for a few years, that doesn’t stop," Boone told reporters, via the New York Post. "A lot of people in there [the clubhouse] that know that family intimately. It’s a very tough day and very tough news."

Boone said all the team could do now is offer support to Gardner and his family during the trying time.

"As best we can, we’ll be praying for the Gardner family and where we can, offering support," Boone added. "That’s kind of the unimaginable that unfortunately that’s where we are with it. Very sad. Very tough."

Yankees' Brett Gardner talks

New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner, #11, and manager Aaron Boone, #17, talk prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on July 24, 2018. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

The tragic revelation was made earlier Sunday. Gardner played for the Yankees from 2008 to 2021, including years under Boone.

"With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation," their statement read. "We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st.

"Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day."

Aaron Boone and Brett Gardner

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, #17, talks to left fielder Brett Gardner, #11, before a game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in New York City on May 8, 2-18. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

The Gardner family thanked those who have shown support for them and asked for privacy.

