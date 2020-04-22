Former XFL star Kenny Robinson Jr. believes he's 'most-ready' NFL prospect

Former XFL defensive back Kenny Robinson Jr. made a plea to NFL teams in a letter Tuesday making sure they know he is ready to make an impact, and they wouldn’t be making a mistake by drafting him.

Robinson, who played for the St. Louis BattleHawks, wrote in a letter for The Players’ Tribune that he was the “most NFL-ready prospect in this draft.”

“And I know the XFL is not the NFL. I know that. But I could tell the difference in the speed of the game the second I stepped on the field in a BattleHawks uniform. There was definitely an adjustment, but I believe I made it pretty easily. And I know the NFL game is even faster than the XFL. And I believe I can make that transition just as easily,” Robinson wrote.

Robinson played at West Virginia but was kicked out for academic misconduct. He joined the XFL unsure if it was going to last a while or fold early like the Alliance of American Football did. Unfortunately, the XFL folded because the coronavirus pandemic shut things down.

While the competition is extremely different between the XFL and NFL, Robinson said he started to learn about different NFL defensive schemes when he was drafted. He said that there wouldn’t be a “learning curve” with him compared to the college players coming into the draft.

“And I learned that there is always somebody else out there working harder than you,” Robinson wrote in the column. “Everybody’s heard that one, right? It seems like a given. And I guess somewhere in the back of my mind, I always knew that, too.

“But in the XFL, I saw it. Every day. There were guys out there who had never been in the NFL, and they were working their butts off to get a team’s attention and go steal somebody’s job. I saw NFL vets who were trying to get back in the league, and they were gunning for guys’ jobs, too.”

He added: “I’m not the only one with an NFL dream. There are a lot of other guys out there who have them, too. And they’re all working to come take my job. That’s even more motivation for me to put in the work it takes to be great.”

Robinson had 21 tackles, two interceptions and a sack with the BattleHawks. It’s unclear where he could land in the upcoming draft, but Pro Football Focus projected him as one of the “best playmakers” in the class.