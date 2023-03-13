Expand / Collapse search
XFL
XFL accidentally shows half-naked player on broadcast

The XFL went extreme on Sunday – well, sort of

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

When the XFL first launched in 2001, the idea was to give fans an unparalleled behind-the-scenes look into the locker rooms and bring an "extreme" style of football to the forefront.

The third iteration of the league probably didn’t have an "extreme" idea in mind when Sunday’s broadcast showed what was going on inside the locker room.

XFL co-owners Gerry Cardinale, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia react before the start of the game between the San Antonio Brahamas and the St. Louis Battlehawks at the Alamodome on Feb. 19, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas.

XFL co-owners Gerry Cardinale, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia react before the start of the game between the San Antonio Brahamas and the St. Louis Battlehawks at the Alamodome on Feb. 19, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. (Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

The XFL’s broadcast of the St. Louis BattleHawks’ game against the Arlington Renegades on Sunday got a little cheeky as the cameras accidentally picked up a half-naked player in the locker room.

St Louis quarterback A.J. McCarron was thanking his teammates for a terrific game in their win over the Renegades. The cameras inside the locker room caught a player in the middle of changing the lower half of his body.

A.J. McCarron of the St. Louis Battlehawks prepares to pass against the San Antonio Brahamas at the Alamodome on Feb. 19, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas.

A.J. McCarron of the St. Louis Battlehawks prepares to pass against the San Antonio Brahamas at the Alamodome on Feb. 19, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. (Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

The broadcast didn’t pick up more than a butt cheek.

The BattleHawks boasted a crowd of nearly 40,000 people in The Dome at America’s Center.

McCarron had 214 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception in the 24-11 victory. Darrius Shepherd led the team with eight catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. Hakeem Butler also had a touchdown grab.

The XFL logo on the goal post at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 5, 2023.

The XFL logo on the goal post at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 5, 2023. (Raymond Carlin III-USA Today Sports)

Arlington’s Kyle Sloter was 23-of-39 with 205 passing yards. He had three interceptions in the loss.

