The NFL world is still stunned after watching wide receiver Xavier Worthy rewrite the 40-yard dash record at the Combine with a 4.21-second finish on Saturday night.

Worthy, who ran a 4.25-second 40 before breaking John Ross's 4.22 record in his second attempt, turned every head in Indianapolis, had the perfect response on social media after going viral.

The Texas Longhorns product took to X to let every NFL team, and their fans, know speed isn't the only part of his game he's bringing to the next level.

"Turn on the film the routes there don’t let that lil 40 mess your head up," Worthy wrote.

Worthy knows that speed can be a game-changer in an offense, but the best of the best are in the NFL, and it will take more than speed to get open on his next team.

But speed like Worthy’s can make up for moments where route-running isn’t at its best.

There were times he didn’t need to do much fancy footwork with the Longhorns, as head coach Steve Sarkisian used him as his deep threat, especially in 2023 when Texas made the College Football Playoff.

Worthy finished his final collegiate season with 75 catches for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns over 14 games on a roster that included other offensive stars like fellow receiver Adonai Mitchell, who also had a solid Combine performance.

Teams will be sure to look at the film to see where Worthy fits in their offense, but in a league that has seen speedy receivers make life much easier for coaches, it’s only a matter of when his name is called.

However, one of the main issues called upon by experts when discussing Worthy’s transition to the next level is his size at 160 pounds. He’s also had some drop issues during his college career. But again, speed can make up for a lot.

After Worthy continued sprinting around Lucas Oil Stadium following his record-breaking performance, NFL stars took to social media to react, including the fastest receiver currently in the league: Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill.

"4.2 is crazy sheesh," he tweeted.

Former deep threat DeSean Jackson also gave Worthy his flowers.

"Young fella @XavierWorthy got ROLLERS," he posted.