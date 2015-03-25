Xavier Henry, Nick Young lead Lakers to skid-snapping 104-95 preseason win over Warriors

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Xavier Henry scored 29 points, Nick Young added 17 and the Los Angeles Lakers earned their first preseason victory in nearly three years, 104-95 over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

Chris Kaman had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who had lost 10 straight exhibition games, including all eight last season. Los Angeles hadn't won a preseason game since Oct. 22, 2010, also in Ontario against the Warriors.

Klay Thompson scored 26 points and Andre Iguodala had 15 in his first action with the Warriors, who signed him to a four-year, $48 million deal in July. Golden State used its regular lineup, but limited its starters' minutes.

Steve Nash and Pau Gasol sat out for the Lakers, who will attempt to preserve their aging core's health.

Kobe Bryant isn't even in the country while undergoing medical treatment in Europe, but Nash watched the game in uniform from the bench while Gasol sat in street clothes.

Gasol and Nash are expected to play for the Lakers on Sunday night at Staples Center against Denver.

The stars' absence was one reason the teams fell far short of a sellout crowd at Citizens Business Bank Arena in the Inland Empire, an hour's drive east from downtown Los Angeles.

Harrison Barnes and David Lee scored 10 points apiece for Golden State. Stephen Curry had five points in 14 quiet minutes.

The Lakers' preseason struggles last fall were an eerie foreshadowing of their difficult year. Los Angeles went 0-8 in exhibitions under coach Mike Brown, who was fired after a 1-4 start to the regular season.

The Warriors' starting five fell behind 7-0 before scoring 15 consecutive points. Iguodala immediately showed off his post-up game and his ball-handling versatility in the first quarter, scoring nine points.

Young heated up in the second quarter, scoring 17 first-half points in less than 14 minutes. The Los Angeles native joined the Lakers during the summer, finally putting on the jersey of his favorite childhood team — and he'll have plenty of chances to do his best Kobe impersonation while the fourth-leading scorer in NBA history is out this month.

Henry, a three-year NBA veteran who signed with the Lakers last month, also looked sharp in the first half with 12 points — including a 3-pointer from midcourt at the buzzer.

Henry kept pouring it on in the second half, scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter as the Lakers' reserves held off Golden State's charge.