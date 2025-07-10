Expand / Collapse search
WWE

WWE star Drew McIntyre dishes on how he finally got his 'bored at work' shirt made

McIntyre's 'bored at work' posts went viral during WrestleMania 40 and 41

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Drew McIntyre went viral for his social media posts during WrestleMania 40 and 41.

WWE star Drew McIntyre returned to the ring on "Friday Night SmackDown" last week wearing a shirt he longed to have created.

McIntyre wore a T-shirt with the words "Bored At Work" on the front.

It was from the famous social media post he fired off at WrestleMania 40 during his world heavyweight championship match against Seth Rollins. He wrote it again during his match against Damian Priest during their WrestleMania 41 match, this time adding an "lol" to the end.

Drew McIntyre in April 2025

Drew McIntyre makes his way to the ring during SmackDown at Dickies Arena April 25, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Heather McLaughlin/WWE via Getty Images)

"I’m persistent when I know something is gonna work, when I know something clicks," he told Fox News Digital about finally getting the shirt made. "And, apparently, the numbers didn’t quite do it for some people that make those decisions. But, again, during this time off, I just had a clear vision of what I want and what I believe is gonna work. And, thankfully, we all got on the same page.

Drew McIntyre in the ring

Drew McIntyre stares down his opponent. (WWE)

"I got the shirt made, and the beauty of it is – is it ironic or is it not? People wear it to their actual jobs. That’s what you say to your boss. It’s ironic … or is it? That’s the fun thing about it, and it all stems from my WrestleMania tweets."

McIntyre’s shirt is one of the top sellers on the WWE Shop.

Drew McIntyre glares

Drew McIntyre is introduced before the Sin City Street Fight against Damian Priest during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The "Scottish Warrior" will face Randy Orton at Saturday Night’s Main Event. It will be his first match since going up against Priest in a steel cage in May.

