WWE star Dominik Mysterio honing chemistry with Liv Morgan ahead of Bash in Berlin tag match

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have a chance to cause even more heartbreak for Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley on Saturday, as the four competitors square off in a mixed tag-team match at the Bash in Berlin premium live event (PLE).

Mysterio was in the middle of the Morgan-Ripley rivalry when the Women’s World Champion began to hang around the young Judgment Day stablemate while Ripley was out with an injury. Ripley returned to confront Morgan just as she was about to kiss Mysterio in the middle of the ring before SummerSlam.

It appeared that Mysterio had chosen to support Ripley, but his tune changed when he helped Morgan retain the title at the premium live event earlier this month.

Since then, the Judgment Day has had a shake up with Priest, who also lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther at the PLE, on the outside of the group. He has vowed to enact revenge and could do so in the mixed tag team over the weekend.

When Mysterio talked to Fox News Digital earlier in the week, he did not appear to be too nervous.

"I’ve been preparing with a lot of nuggies and a lot of time with Liv, just getting to know each other a little bit better, making sure our chemistry is one point when we get out there because she’s the only person to have ever beaten Rhea twice," he said. "So, definitely looking forward to making it a third time. I think we’re more than prepared for Bash in Berlin."

Mysterio said he has given Morgan as much "inside scoop" as he could, but Morgan has done well against Ripley in recent matches.

"I think Liv has everything she needs to know on Rhea. Maybe I helped (her) with a little bit of things because of the time I did spend with her. It was a totally different time, completely different Rhea. So, I think I definitely helped out a little bit."

Mysterio added that being there for each other helped instill Morgan’s trust in him, along with a lack of "power dynamic" between the two helps a lot as well.

The mixed tag-team match will be one of the handful on a star-studded card.

Bash in Berlin is the sixth PLE to take place outside of the U.S., with Crown Jewel and Survivor Series: WarGames also set to be abroad. It is the first time a PLE will be held in Germany.

WWE just wrapped up trips to Japan and Mexico as well before heading back to Europe.

Mysterio, the son of legendary pro wrestler Rey Mysterio, called the travel "pretty surreal."

"The fact that we’re going overseas for all these PLEs and live events, it just speaks to the crowd and the fans that we have out there," he told Fox News Digital. "They just want more. They’re just so loud and just so electric for us when we were out there. It gives us a reason to come back.

"I think it’s really cool. I just think Mexico is in need of a PLE sometime somewhere. So hopefully, we’ll make it happen."

Bash in Berlin will be broadcast on Peacock and start at 1 p.m. ET.

Other matches on the card include: