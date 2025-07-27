WWE star Chelsea Green leaves social media after backlash for Hulk Hogan comments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE star Chelsea Green announced she was taking a break from social media on Friday night after she received backlash for her remarks about Hulk Hogan after the pro wrestling icon’s death.

Green, like many in the pro wrestling world, offered her condolences amid Hogan’s death. She appeared on CBS News’ 24/7 show on Thursday and called him an "absolute icon" despite his "polarizing political views."

Hogan supported President Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential election and was already considered to be a polarizing and controversial figure after leaked audio showed him making racist remarks. He lost favor with some pro wrestling fans because of it.

Green’s remarks about Hogan drew backlash from fans on social media, and she addressed them in an initial post.

"A significant part of my role at @WWE involves engaging w the public & responding to questions, often on live platforms," Green wrote on X. "Yesterday, I was asked to comment on Hulk Hogan on live tv. Let me be clear: my stance on racism is unwavering. I do not condone it—period.

"If my response (or tweet) seemed dismissive of real concerns, I sincerely apologize. That was never my intention. I tried to acknowledge a death respectfully, even when the legacy is complicated. I am learning one day at a time and will continue to learn."

The backlash appeared to continue, and Green stepped away from social media altogether.

"I’ve tried to keep my page positive and comedic, but today, a lot changed… and it hit harder than I expected. The name calling, the death threats, the faceless accounts," she added.

"Social media was supposed to be a fun place and it hasn’t been for a while. It’s been overwhelming and I need to step away for a little bit."

Hogan died on Thursday after suffering a potential cardiac event at his home in Florida.

He was remembered across the sports entertainment world. WWE paid tribute to him on "Friday Night SmackDown" with a video of his pro wrestling success and a 10-bell salute.