World Series champion has 1 major worry for the Mets going into the season

The New York Mets signed outfielder Juan Soto to the largest contract in professional sports history to bolster their lineup this offseason, but World Series champion AJ Pierzynski is concerned about their pitching staff.

He said Soto would make an impact and express concerns about those on the mound.

"I think (Soto will) have a significant impact because of the bat that he brings and the at-bats, the mindset that he has. The only thing I question about the Mets, who’s going to pitch? Who’s going to be their starting pitcher?" Pierzynski asked during a recent appearance on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich."

"(Sean) Manaea is already hurt, Clay Holmes is their opening day starter, is he going be able to pitch all year? And then you worry about (Kodai) Senga’s health who missed a lot of the year. They’ve already lost Frankie Montas for a bunch of time, who’s going to be their starting pitching? That’s the one thing I worry about with the Mets."

Manaea, who re-signed with the team on a three-year deal, sustained a right oblique strain and is expected to return at some point in April.

Montas, a free agent acquisition, sustained a high-grade right lat strain and was shut down from throwing for 6–8 weeks in mid-February.

Holmes has spent the last three-plus seasons with the New York Yankees as a high-leverage reliever and closed games for them at points in his tenure. Over the course of his seven-year career with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Yankees, Holmes has only started four games and will now be relied upon as a key member of the Mets' starting rotation.

When he signed with the Mets in free agency, Holmes transitioned back into a starting pitcher, after he came up in the Pirates' system as a starter.

Senga would likely have been the opening-day starter over Holmes, but he pitched in just one regular-season game last year due to injury, and the Mets are being cautious with him entering the season. Last season, Senga dealt with shoulder, triceps and calf injuries.

"At the end of the day, if you want to win in Major League Baseball, I don’t care you can rake all you want, but if you don’t have the pitching to back it up you’re not going to win over a long haul and over in the playoffs," Pierzynski said.

With the injuries to Montas and Manaea, these are the five starters the Mets are rolling out for their first five games:

Holmes Tylor Megill Griffin Canning David Peterson Senga

While worried about the pitching staff, Pierzynski praised the Mets’ offense.

"I think their lineup is going to be unbelievable. They brought back Pete (Alonso), who I love, (Francisco) Lindor obviously, I think (Mark) Vientos is going to be a stud for them in the everyday lineup. We saw what he could do in the postseason," Pierzynski said.

Pierzynski played 19 seasons in the big leagues, playing for the Chicago White Sox, Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals.

The two-time All-Star hit .280 with 188 career home runs in his career. Pierzynski won the World Series in 2005 with the Marlins.

Holmes will take the mound for the first time with the Mets when they take on the Houston Astros for their season opener on Thursday, at 4:10 p.m. ET.

