World Cup draw: US men's soccer team learns their fate for Qatar

The U.S. men’s national team will learn their World Cup fate on Friday.

Even though the team lost to C on Wednesday night 2-0, the Americans are back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014. In 2014, the U.S. was placed in Group G with Germany, Portugal and Ghana. The squad managed to advance to the knockout stage but lost to Belgium.

U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter is hoping to ride the wave of young talent deep into the World Cup.

"We’re the youngest team to ever qualify for the World Cup, youngest U.S. team, and we’ll be the youngest team at the World Cup," Berhalter said Wednesday. "That’s an accomplishment for these guys. It really is."

Christian Pulisic is one of the top American stars. He plays for Chelsea in the English Premier League but is also the primary goal scorer who has given U.S. fans some hope the squad can do something big on the world stage.

"That was one of the toughest days of my life. I’ll never forget it," Pulisic said. "Now to be in this position — qualified for a World Cup, we’re all extremely proud."

US RETURNS TO WORLD CUP DESPITE 2-0 LOSS AT COSTA RICA

This year’s tournament, which takes place from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18, is the last to feature 32 international teams. The 2026 tournament which takes place in North America will have 48. The World Cup is taking place in the latter part of the year because of the intense heat the country can suffer.

The draw already has a handful of surprises already. Italy, the four-time World Cup champions, have not qualified after losing to North Macedonia in a qualifier. Russia was disqualified from competing at the event because of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and Canada qualified for the first time in 36 years.

Those who have won previously are in the tournament including: Germany, Brazil, France, Spain, England, Argentina and Uruguay.

The United States has never won on the men’s side. Their best finish came in 1930 when they finished n third place. The team hasn’t finished better than eighth since.

The World Cup draw for the 2022 event in Qatar can be seen on FS1 and streamed on the FOX Sports app. The pre-show begins at 11:30 a.m. ET with the main show beginning at noon. The post-draw show will happen after all the groups are announced at 1 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.