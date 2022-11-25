Expand / Collapse search
The World Cup
Published

World Cup 2022: US facing unfavorable odds ahead of pivotal match against England

Kickoff for the US vs. England match is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
The U.S. Men's National Team are underdogs in their upcoming World Cup match against England. 

The U.S. is coming off a disappointing draw to Wales, while England dominated Iran in a 6-2 win earlier this week.

Shortly before Friday’s kickoff, the Americans were a +600 underdog, while England remained heavily favored with -195 odds to win at the Caesars Sportsbook.

The U.S.' Tim Ream looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between the U.S. and Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Monday.

The U.S.' Tim Ream looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between the U.S. and Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Monday. (MohamKaramali/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The odds are better for the U.S. ending the match in a draw with +310 odds. Much of the money that has been wagered on the match’s outright winner as been on England, not the U.S. 

However, sportsbooks expect a fair amount of activity up to kickoff.

The U.S.-England matchup has received more bets than any other 2022 World Cup match so far, according to BetMGM official.

If the U.S. pulls off the major upset, it would not be the first time an underdog has prevailed in this year’s tournament. 

The U.S.' Tyler Adams kicks the ball in front of Wales' Aaron Ramsey during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between the U.S. and Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Monday.

The U.S.' Tyler Adams kicks the ball in front of Wales' Aaron Ramsey during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between the U.S. and Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Monday. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahii)

Saudi Arabia took down Argentina earlier in Group stage action. Saudi Arabia entered the match as 25-1 underdogs. Japan also shocked Germany on Wednesday.

U.S. forward Christian Pulisic, #10, celebrates with teammate Tyler Adams, #4, after scoring a goal during the second half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Mexico in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Nov. 12, 2021.

U.S. forward Christian Pulisic, #10, celebrates with teammate Tyler Adams, #4, after scoring a goal during the second half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Mexico in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Nov. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

The favorite to win the World Cup is still Brazil at +250. France has the second-best odds at +650 at Caesars Sportsbook.

The U.S. is 125-1 to win the FIFA World Cup trophy.

The U.S.-England match is set to get underway at 2 p.m. ET at Al-Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

