World Cup 2022: Memphis Depay trolls Charles Barkley following the Netherlands' win over US

Memphis Depay opened up the scoring for the Netherlands in the first half against the United States soccer team in their World Cup match on Saturday and the squad never looked back.

Daley Blind added one more before the first-half whistle to put the Netherlands up 2-0. The U.S. would get one back in the 76th minute with an incredible goal from Haji Wright. But Denzel Dumfries would be unmarked in the 81st minute and fire one past Matt Turner.

The Netherlands won the match 3-1 and advanced to the quarterfinals.

After the match, Depay fired a shot at Charles Barkley, who predicted the U.S. would beat the Netherlands following the team’s win over Iran.

"Lotta bark, no bite," Depay tweeted.

Barkley said Tuesday the Netherlands was in trouble.

"We’re going for it all," he said. "I want Spain. I want Brazil. I want Germany. I want France. Oh, they got my boy [Kylian] Mbappe over there in France. He ain’t no joke, but we’re going to beat the Netherlands."

Barkley said the U.S. would open up "a can of whoop a--" on the Dutch.

The Netherlands will play Argentina in the quarterfinals. Argentina defeated Australia 2-1 in their round of 16 match.