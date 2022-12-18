Expand / Collapse search
The World Cup
Published

World Cup 2022: Elon Musk appears in Qatar for final between France and Argentina

The World Cup final is set to take place in Qatar

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Elon Musk, the Tesla and Twitter CEO, appeared in Qatar on Sunday just ahead of the World Cup final before Argentina and France.

Qatari TV broadcaster beIN Sports caught Musk entering Lusail Stadium to see whether Lionel Messi will be able to wrap up his first World Cup title or Kylian Mbappe capture his second World Cup championship. Musk also tweeted the live FOX broadcast of the World Cup.

Argentina's Lionel Messi warms up for the World Cup final soccer match against France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

Argentina's Lionel Messi warms up for the World Cup final soccer match against France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Musk’s companies SpaceX and Starlink reportedly partnered with Qatar Airways to send two World Cup balls to space and back. Once back on Earth, the balls were sent to Qatar on Qatar Airways and arrived at Hamad International Airport.

The World Cup will attract global attention but the spotlight has been on Musk as well. He recently suspended a handful of journalists for allegedly violating the company’s doxxing policy. He lifted the suspensions following a 24-hour poll, which asked whether the accounts should be restored "now" or "in 7 days."

France's Kylian Mbappe warms up before the World Cup final soccer match against Argentina in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec.18, 2022.

France's Kylian Mbappe warms up before the World Cup final soccer match against Argentina in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec.18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Elon Musk speaks at the Satellite Conference and Exhibition in Washington, March 9, 2020.

Elon Musk speaks at the Satellite Conference and Exhibition in Washington, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Musk was scrutinized for the suspensions.

The company was also put back into the spotlight with the latest Twitter Files release. The sixth part of the series revealed the FBI’s ties to the tech giant, "as if it were a subsidiary."

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

