WNBA star Caitlin Clark spotted jawing at referees from the stands during Iowa game

Iowa defeated Drake to improve to 4-0

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
During her time at Iowa, it was not unusual for Caitlin Clark to voice her displeasure with officials during a given game. 

The WNBA Rookie of the Year returned to the state of Iowa to watch her former team take on Drake in Des Moines. Clark was a little farther away from referees on Sunday than she had been for the past few years when she was wearing a Hawkeyes uniform. 

But sitting in the stands instead of sitting on a players' bench did not seem to stop Clark from speaking out when she noticed a call she did not necessarily agree with.

Caitlin Clark argues with a referee

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever argues a call with a referee during the second half of a game against the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 19, 2024 in Indianapolis. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Clark was a few rows behind the courtside seats and at times appeared to have a look of dismay on her face when a call went against her former team.

At one moment in particular, video posted to social media showed Clark shaking her head and yelling something at the game officials. She also raised her hands toward the sky out of apparent frustration.

Caitlin Clark attends a game

Caitlin Clark of the Indian Fever stands with her former teammates during a presentation before the matchup between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 26, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The 86-73 win over Drake secured Iowa's fourth win of the season. The undefeated Hawkeyes are scheduled to take on Kansas on Nov. 20.

Iowa vs Nebraska

University of Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) cheers with teammates near the end of the game against the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Big Ten Women's Basketball Championship at Target Center on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Minneapolis. (Angelina Katsanis/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever guard has had a busy offseason. Aside from basketball games, Clark has also been spotted at football games and even participated in a golf Pro-Am this month.

Clark helped end the Fever's playoff drought this past WNBA season. After parting ways with Christie Sides following Indiana's postseason run, Stephanie White was selected as the Fever's next head coach. White previously served as the head coach from 2015 to 2016.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.