Caitlin Clark shanks tee shot at LPGA Tour pro-am

Golf can humble the best athletes in the world, and Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark learned that lesson really quickly at an LPGA Tour pro-am event on Wednesday morning.

Clark teed off with LPGA Tour star Nelly Korda for the front nine. As she swung and hit the ball, it veered off to the left and nearly hit the fans who congregated around the box.

The crowd laughed as Clark apologized. She put a new ball on the tee, took a practice swing and tried again. This time, it was down the fairway.

Clark was playing in her second-ever pro-am. She played in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am in 2023.

"I've tried to practice as much as I can," she said at the LPGA Women’s Leadership Summit on Tuesday. "I'm just the average golfer. I'm going to hit some good, I'm going to hit some bad. Just going to try not to hit anyone standing outside of the ropes. But it'll be fun."

The Indiana Fever star is fresh off of a WNBA Rooke of the Year season and put together arguably one of the best first seasons in league history.

She joked after the Fever were eliminated from the playoffs that maybe she would take up professional golf in the offseason. Clark, at that time, had been playing basketball for months straight since November 2023. It did not appear she would be going to the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league that is set to start soon.

She was kidding about taking up golf, sort of.

"I’ve tried to take as much time as I can to practice, but there is only so much hope. You just cross your fingers, pray," she said at the leadership summit. "No, I’ve practiced a little bit and I just had the quote about becoming a professional golfer. Everybody thought I was serious. I was not serious. I love it. I love being outside and making it competitive with my friends.

"It’s challenging and getting to come here and be around the best and have a good time is what I’m looking forward to."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.