LPGA Tour finally responds to Caitlin Clark's message, 3 years after ghosting WNBA star on social media

It’s hard to imagine a world in which WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark would go unnoticed. But, in 2021, that’s exactly what happened.

The Indiana Fever star made her LPGA Tour debut at a pro-am event at Pelican Golf Club in Florida on Wednesday, where it was revealed that, in 2021, Clark had messaged the tour on social media and was apparently ignored.

In a video shared to X by the LPGA Tour, a representative approached Clark with a surprise gift.

"We have a little surprise. So, it’s not that we ignored your DM (direct message). We just didn’t see it. We went to message you, and we saw this."

The video then revealed a message Clark sent years ago asking the tour to send her a sweatshirt.

"Think you could hook me up [with] the best sweatshirt ever made?!!! Huge fan," the message said.

"When did I send that? Twenty twenty-one," Clark responded with a laugh.

Clark finally got her tour swag and, with it, a chance to play alongside two of the sport's greats.

Clark played nine holes with Nelly Korda, the world's No. 1 player in women's golf, and finished her round partnered with Annika Sorenstam, ahead of her namesake tournament in Belleair.

Similar to her draw in the WNBA, fans poured in to see the 22-year-old phenom try her hand at golf.

"To see the influence that she has on people, bringing people out here, and to see how amazing of an influence she is just for sports, was really cool to see firsthand today," Korda said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.