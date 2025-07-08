WNBA player lashed out at reporter for asking about Caitlin Clark eye-poking incident, new book reveals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

DiJonai Carrington found herself in headlines last season when she accidentally poked Caitlin Clark in the eye,

When she was asked about it by USA Today's Christine Brennan, it turned into a war of words.

The Women's National Basketball Players' Association issued a scathing statement, calling out Brennan by name over an interview with Carrington that the union claimed fueled "racist, homophobic and misogynistic vitriol" online.

Brennnan asked Carrington, who was on the Connecticut Sun at the time, whether she intended to hit Clark in the eye after the video, and whether she and Marina Mabry, who recently shoved Clark to the ground in a game, made fun of the incident afterward. Carrington denied both were the truth.

However, another one of Clark's rivals, DeWanna Bonner, confronted Brennan just minutes after her back and forth with Carrington, Brennan revealed in her new book "On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women's Sports."

Bonner, who was Carrington's teammate on the Sun at the time, approached Brennan saying that she had "attacked" and "disrespected" Carrington. She used both accusations twice each.

Brennan said she tried to introduce herself to Bonner, and even offered Bonner the chance to listen to their exchange – but Bonner apparently wanted no part.

Brennan then said she texted then-Sun head coach Stephanie White, now Clark's coach with the Indiana Fever, to let her know of the situation, which she called "journalism 101." She also said in the book that a WNBA official told her that her questions were "fine."

"Unfortunately, most of our players have zero idea what real media exposure is," the official admitted to Brennan, according to the author. "They don’t know what real coverage is, they have been shielded at college and then they come to the WNBA not knowing what real questions are. Frankly, our players just don’t get it."

Brennan said Carrington also took issue with reporters, including herself, the next day, claiming they were "talking s---" about NaLyssa Smith, her partner who just so happened to be on the Fever. Brennan claimed the two other reporters were simply discussing "a bit of a Fever strategy that had just noticed on the court."

Smith confronted Brennan, who told Smith she didn't say anything negative, but Smith said she was "lying," Brennan wrote in the book.

Bonner signed a one-year deal with the Fever during the offseason, but was waived after it was reported she had "no interest" in playing for them anymore.

Carrington and Smith appeared to joke about the eye-poking incident during an Instagram Live video in October.

