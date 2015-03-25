Wizards' Nene, Crawford out against Thunder with injuries

Nene and Jordan Crawford are out for the Washington Wizards against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

Nene (right knee tendinitis) has played just 20 games this season while dealing with plantar fasciitis, but he had played in the Wizards' previous eight contests. He's averaging 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Crawford (sore left ankle) is averaging 15.6 points, 4.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Cartier Martin (hyperextended left knee) is also out.

With John Wall and Trevor Booker already inactive, Washington will have just 10 players available.

Trevor Ariza, who missed the last 17 games with a left calf strain, will return against Oklahoma City, according to Wizards coach Randy Wittman. Wittman said A.J. Price will also return Monday after missing 15 games with a broken right hand.