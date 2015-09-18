Wisconsin-Troy pregame notes

Here are some notes, tidbits and stats heading for Saturday's game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Troy Trojans:

-- This is the first meeting between Wisconsin and Troy.

-- Wisconsin has won 33 consecutive non-conference home games and overall is 69-7 at Camp Randall Stadium since the beginning of the 2004 season.

-- This is Wisconsin's first game against a Sun Belt Conference team.

-- Troy is 0-7 against current members of the Big Ten, but hasn't played a school in the conference since 2008.

-- Troy quarterback Brandon Stivers has 155 consecutive pass attempts without an interception, the third-longest streak in FBS (entering Saturday).

-- A Badgers tight end hasn't had a 100-yard receiving game since Lance Kendricks did it in back-to-back weeks in 2010 vs. Arizona State on Sept. 18 and Austin Peay on Sept. 25, a 66-game drought.

-- Corey Clement needs 198 rushing yards to tie and 199 to pass Dave Mohapp for 20th place and 202 to tie and 203 to pass Larry Canada for 19th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Joel Stave has had back-to-back 200-yard passing games. He has done it three games in a row once -- in his first three starts for Wisconsin in 2012 (210 vs. UTEP, 214 at Nebraska and 254 vs. Illinois).

-- Stave had had 19 games in which he has thrown at least 19 passes. In those 19, he has thrown at least one interception in 14 of them.

-- By starting against Troy, Stave will tie Neil Graff for 5th place on UW's all-time quarterback games started list with 31.

-- Stave needs 216 passing yards to pass Brooks Bollinger for 3rd place on UW's all-time list.

-- Stave needs 42 pass attempts to pass Brooks Bollinger for 3rd place on UW's all-time list.

-- Stave needs 5 passing touchdowns to tie John Stocco for 2nd place on UW's all-time list.

-- Alex Erickson needs 2 receiving yards to pass Luke Swan for 25th place, 4 to pass Isaac Anderson for 24th place, 33 to pass David Gilreath for 23rd place, 64 yards to pass Jeff Mack for 22nd place, 107 yards to pass Darrin Charles for 22nd place and 115 yards to pass Lance Kendricks for 20th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Gaglianone needs one more 50+-yard field goal to join Taylor Mehlhaff and Philip Welch as the only to have three FGs from 50+ in Wisconsin history (Mehlhaff 52, 51, 51; Welch 57, 52, 50; Gaglianone 51, 50).

