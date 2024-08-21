Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers booed at DNC for Green Bay Packers reference, then struggles to speak

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers apparently isn't built to handle the Chicago Bears' 12th man.

When the Democratic governor tried to take his turn to declare his state's party delegates for Kamala Harris at the DNC Tuesday, the hometown Chicago crowd booed Evers so relentlessly over a sports reference he had a hard time finishing the declaration.

Evers stood in front of a crowd of Wisconsin delegates wearing cheesehead hats, the famed head topper for fans of the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are the Chicago Bears' fiercest rivals, dating back over 100 years. The Bears and Packers share the oldest rivalry in the NFL, and the two teams have met more times than any other two teams in NFL history.

After all those meetings, their fans don't like each other, to put it plainly.

Evers was reminded harshly of all this by his fellow party members in Chicago with a chorus of boos.

That didn't stop Evers from reading off the rest of the major sports teams based in his state, including the University of Wisconsin Badgers and Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers. Once it came time to announce the delegation's vote for Harris, the governor started to choke on his words.

"Wisconsin has one vote present and 90 more votes for … where are we at?" Evers said, before struggling to speak. He then stopped to compose himself and announced to the crowd, "You got me going here."

Evers then mumbled again and stopped to gasp, saying, "Oh my," before the cheeseheads around him started to chant "We love you Tony!"

Evers shook his head and repeated "I" three times before stopping again.

"Ninety-four votes for …," Evers then began before having to stop again. "I'll get there, I'll get there."

The crowd went silent, except for one man standing right next to Evers who giggled and looked around. The governor then twitched his hand and began speaking again.

"Ninety-four votes for former Wisconsinite, vice president and our next president of the United States of America, Kamala Ha-Harris," he finally declared.

Evers, 72, has been in office since January 2019. In April, he urged the Wisconsin Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that banned absentee ballot drop boxes beyond the confines of election clerks' offices in the presidential battleground state. In a filing the day of Wisconsin's presidential primary, Evers asked the court to overturn a 2022 ruling that limited drop box locations.

In March, Evers vetoed 41 bills passed by the Republican-led Legislature, rejecting a $3 billion Republican tax cut, political loyalty pledges for higher education employees and a plan setting how many wolves can be hunted each year.

