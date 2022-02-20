Winter Olympics 2022 final medal tally

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Winter Olympics have come to an end after two weeks of dramatic competition in Beijing.

Norway is going home with the most medals and most gold medals. It’s the third straight Games where they’ve at least tied or led in gold medals.

The United States finished behind host country China in gold medals (9-8) but had more total medals than China (25-15). The U.S. was fifth in total medals and tied for fourth in gold medals.

U.S. gold medal winners included Kaillie Humphries in women’s monobob; Nathan Chen in men’s single skating; Alexander Hall in men’s freeski slopestyle; Lindsey Jacobellis in women’s snowboard cross; Chloe Kim in women’s snowboard halfpipe; Erin Jackson in the 500-meter speedskating contest, and Team USA in the mixed team skiing aerials.

