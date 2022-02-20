Expand / Collapse search
Olympics
Published

Winter Olympics 2022 final medal tally

Norway finished with the most gold and total medals

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 19

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Winter Olympics have come to an end after two weeks of dramatic competition in Beijing.

Norway is going home with the most medals and most gold medals. It’s the third straight Games where they’ve at least tied or led in gold medals.

Kaillie Humphries and Kaysha Love, of the United States, slide during the women's bobsleigh heat 1 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing. 

Kaillie Humphries and Kaysha Love, of the United States, slide during the women's bobsleigh heat 1 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing.  (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

The United States finished behind host country China in gold medals (9-8) but had more total medals than China (25-15). The U.S. was fifth in total medals and tied for fourth in gold medals.

U.S. gold medalists Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner celebrate during a medal ceremony for the mixed team snowboard cross at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in China.

U.S. gold medalists Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner celebrate during a medal ceremony for the mixed team snowboard cross at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

U.S. gold medal winners included Kaillie Humphries in women’s monobob; Nathan Chen in men’s single skating; Alexander Hall in men’s freeski slopestyle; Lindsey Jacobellis in women’s snowboard cross; Chloe Kim in women’s snowboard halfpipe; Erin Jackson in the 500-meter speedskating contest, and Team USA in the mixed team skiing aerials.

Chloe Kim of the U.S. celebrates during the venue ceremony for the women's halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in China.

Chloe Kim of the U.S. celebrates during the venue ceremony for the women's halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business.